Fired Casino GC Wants Quick Decision In Whistleblowing Suit

By Nick Muscavage (December 17, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- The fired general counsel of a New Jersey casino urged a state court in a brief on Thursday to find her former employer liable under the state's whistleblower law, arguing that her case presents the "rare" situation in which her supervisors admitted that their termination decision was based on an unlawful factor. Loretta Pickus, a former senior vice president and general counsel for Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, claimed in her motion for summary judgment that her employers fired her over her concerns about the submission of false paperwork with the state's gaming regulator. Pickus claims that she was terminated...

