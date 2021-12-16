Fired McDonald's CEO Gives Back $105M To End Lawsuit

By Rachel Stone (December 16, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook agreed to return $105 million in stock and cash to end a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit alleging he secured his severance package by covering up sexual relationships with subordinates, the fast-food giant said Thursday. Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said Thursday that he "failed at times to uphold McDonald's values" when he led the company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) McDonald's said in a press release that its board struck a deal with the ousted executive requiring him to give back the severance payout in exchange for McDonald's permanently dropping the suit it leveled in Delaware....

