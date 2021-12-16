CoreLogic CEO Sued In Del. Over 'Conflicted' Role In $6B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (December 16, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A union benefit fund has hit CoreLogic Inc.'s chief executive with a Delaware Chancery Court suit accusing him of wrongly steering the business away from a prospective buyer offering significantly more than the $6 billion go-private deal approved earlier this year. In a proposed class action filed late Wednesday, Teamsters Local 677 Health Services & Insurance Plan, an investor in CoreLogic, accused Frank D. Martell of orchestrating the company board's rejections of better offers — including one nearly $1 billion higher in value — in order to protect his position and compensation as CEO of the California-based property data analytics venture....

