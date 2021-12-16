Feds Portray Holmes As Mature Liar As Fraud Trial Nears End

By Dorothy Atkins (December 16, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A prosecutor depicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes as a mature liar who "chose to go down the path of fraud" to prop up her "house of cards" startup during closings of a monthslong criminal trial Thursday, while the defense argued evidence shows Holmes never intended to defraud investors or patients. During the government's closing arguments, prosecutor Jeff Schenk attacked the 37-year-old former Silicon Valley executive's character, arguing that many things she said on the stand during her seven days of testimony were not true. Although the defense has highlighted her youth during trial, and that she founded the startup as a...

