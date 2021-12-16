US Trustee Seeks Ch. 11 Examiner For J&J Talc Liability Unit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office called on the New Jersey bankruptcy court to appoint an examiner to determine the legality of a corporate restructuring that saddled a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary with potentially billions of dollars in talc liability and then placed it into Chapter 11. In a filing Wednesday, the U.S. trustee questioned if the U.S. Bankruptcy Code permits J&J's strategy of using the divisional merger process allowable under Texas law that spun off LTL Management LLC from a J&J division just two days before the spinoff filed for bankruptcy. "The court's determination of that issue will have profound effects both...

