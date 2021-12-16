T-Mobile Wins Venue Fight In Data Breach MDL

By J. Edward Moreno (December 16, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday finalized its decision to grant T-Mobile's push to consolidate in the Western District of Missouri dozens of proposed class actions over a data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 50 million customers and credit applicants. The panel has decided to assign all the cases to U.S. District Judge Brian Curtis Wimes of the Western District of Missouri. The panel agreed with T-Mobile's argument that the disputes shouldn't land in Washington state, where T-Mobile is based and where the bulk of the lawsuits were filed, because of judicial shortages there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS