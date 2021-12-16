'Bewildered' Judge Hands 'Varsity Blues' Mom 6-Week Term

By Brian Dowling (December 16, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- A judge in the "Varsity Blues" case on Thursday confessed his "bewilderment" and "frustration" with wealthy parents caught up in the college admissions fraud scheme as he handed down a six-week prison term to a liquor distributor CEO who admitted to conning her kid's way into the University of Southern California. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved the agreed-upon term for Marci Palatella, the wife of former NFL player Lou Palatella, who avoided trial in August by pleading guilty to paying more than half a million dollars both to boost one of her son's test scores and get him through an illicit "side...

