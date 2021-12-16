Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

San Francisco Asks Judge To Toss 15% Delivery Fee Cap Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (December 16, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The San Francisco City Attorney's Office urged a California federal judge at a hearing Thursday to dismiss DoorDash and Grubhub's lawsuit challenging a 15% cap on fees the delivery giants can charge local restaurants, arguing that the city law is a reasonable way to protect restaurants from going out of business.

"Paying 30% on every order is not sustainable for an industry that has notoriously slim profit margins," Jeremy Michael Goldman of the city attorney's office told Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, urging him to toss the delivery platforms' July lawsuit claiming that San...

