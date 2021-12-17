Film Scammer Who Lied On Probation Gets Prison Reboot

By Rachel Scharf (December 17, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- A California movie producer who called himself a "changed" man after being nabbed for a $10 million film financing scheme must spend another year and a half in prison for faking employment and hiding his finances while on probation, a Manhattan federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood slapped James David Williams, 60, with an 18-month prison term and another 18 months of supervised release, Williams's attorney, Anthony Cecutti, confirmed to Law360 following the hearing. Judge Wood had initially sentenced Williams to time served in December 2018, crediting the nine months Williams had already spent in jail and his cooperation in...

