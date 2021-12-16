Ex-Farmers Legal Chief Fired Over Bias Suit Awarded $155M

By Dave Simpson (December 16, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- A California state jury on Thursday awarded a former head of Farmers Insurance's in-house legal services $150 million in punitive damages, in addition to his $5.4 million compensatory damages, after finding that his role as a potential witness in a settled sex bias suit from female Farmers attorneys motivated his firing. Ten of the 12 state jurors found that the former head of Farmers Insurance's in-house legal team was wrongfully fired due to his "role as a witness or a potential witness" in a California federal class action. (iStock) On Tuesday, the state jury found that Andrew Rudnicki, who was fired "right after"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS