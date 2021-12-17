States Urge DC Circ To Affirm Their CWA Certificate Power

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 17, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A group of states has asked the D.C. Circuit to affirm that a state does not waive its power to deny a Clean Water Act certification for a project if it denies an application near a statutory deadline then instructs the applicant to apply anew. Washington, along with 15 other states and the District of Columbia, spoke up on Thursday in support of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which sided with California in a dispute involving two irrigation districts. The districts had filed for Section 401 certification for two hydropower projects, but California rejected their applications just before the one-year deadline,...

