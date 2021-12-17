Tribes Say Pipeline Ruling Doesn't Warrant High Court Review

By Keith Goldberg (December 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Tribes opposing the Dakota Access pipeline have told the U.S. Supreme Court there's no need to review the D.C. Circuit's invalidation of a key permit for the controversial pipeline, especially because the federal government is well into a court-mandated second look at the project. Dakota Access LLC wants the high court to reverse the D.C. Circuit's January ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inadequately reviewed the environmental risks of the crude oil pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands. The company claims the more extensive environmental review ordered by the appeals court is unwarranted and could stymie U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS