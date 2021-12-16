NFL's Diversity Fail Informed 'Women On Boards,' Judge Told

By Craig Clough (December 16, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- A California state senator who authored a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards testified Wednesday at a bench trial over the bill's constitutionality that the ineffectiveness of the NFL's "Rooney Rule" is one reason the mandate was created. The NFL's rule, which was enacted in 2003, requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate when hiring a coach. But Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson testified that when crafting the "Women on Boards" bill she relied on data that showed the NFL's rule did not help increase diversity for the NFL's top coaching ranks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS