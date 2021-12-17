Final 'Varsity Blues' Parent To Face Jury In May 2022

By Brian Dowling (December 17, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- The last "Varsity Blues" parent awaiting trial got his spot on the calendar Friday, when a Boston federal judge set a May date to begin hearing evidence in a case alleging that he paid bribes to get his daughter into Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled Amin Khoury's jury trial on mail fraud and bribery charges for May 10. Of the 57 defendants charged in the sprawling college admissions case, nearly all have pled guilty or been convicted, leaving only Khoury and a former University of Southern California water polo coach awaiting their...

