NJ Rep. Presses USC, LSU Over Football Coach Pay

By Theresa Schliep (December 17, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- A House lawmaker questioned Friday whether multimillion-dollar salaries for football coaches were appropriate for tax-exempt institutions, pressing the University of Southern California and Louisiana State University for details on how that pay furthers their educational missions. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., chair of the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, sent letters to the universities' presidents questioning how the lucrative compensation packages for their football and basketball coaches play into their educational missions, which allow USC and LSU to claim tax-exempt status under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). Pascrell asked the universities to provide information on their highest-paid employees, as well as...

