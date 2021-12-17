McDonald's Agrees To $33.5M Buyout To End Race Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 17, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- McDonald's will buy 13 restaurants in Pennsylvania and Ohio for $33.5 million in a deal to end a lawsuit from a Black franchisee who said the fast food giant discouraged him from setting up shop in prime locations and gave more support to white franchisees. Herb Washington, a former Major League Baseball player who once owned 27 McDonald's stores, and McDonald's lodged a notice of dismissal in Ohio federal court on Friday saying the company would buy Washington out. The notice comes 10 months after Washington's complaint against the restaurant conglomerate for race discrimination, breach of contract and unjust enrichment....

