Citgo Blasts Suit Alleging Workers Were Shorted On Benefits

By Kellie Mejdrich (December 17, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. wants an Illinois federal court to dismiss a proposed class action alleging workers were shortchanged on retirement benefits, blasting employees' argument that early retirement payouts were low-balled because calculations involved actuarial assumptions alleged to be 50 years out of date. Citgo filed a brief Thursday supporting its October motion to dismiss the suit and firing back at the workers' contention that their case belonged in court. The brief argues that retirees Mark Pellegrini and Leslie Urlaub had failed to state a valid claim under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Plaintiffs may not use their opposition to rewrite...

