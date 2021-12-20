GOP Probes Commerce Secretary's Ties To Chinese VC Firm

By Christopher Cole (December 20, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- Three Republican lawmakers have started to probe the high-ranking role of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's husband in an artificial technology firm that reportedly received Chinese government-backed venture capital. U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., wrote to Raimondo to share "significant concerns" that the Cabinet member's husband, Andy Moffit, serves as chief people officer at PathAI, a tech company that received capital funding from Danhua Capital, a Silicon Valley firm with financial ties to China. Raimondo's spousal ties to a Chinese government-backed tech enterprise raises serious potential for conflicts of interest, McMorris Rodgers wrote Friday along with Reps. Gus...

