Security Regulators Clear Google, Meta Undersea Cable Plan

By Kelcee Griffis (December 17, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- National security regulators recommended Friday that Google and Meta can safely operate the Pacific Light Cable Network system, allowing data to flow among the U.S, Taiwan and the Philippines while bypassing Hong Kong. The U.S. Department of Justice said that the national security consortium informally known as Team Telecom has inked agreements with Google and Meta to ensure that data traveling over the cable system is kept out of the hands of China-linked adversaries, clearing the way for the Federal Communications Commission to extend final approval to the system. "These agreements enable Google and Meta to take advantage of critical, additional...

