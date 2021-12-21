Major Merger Review Moments From 2021

By Matthew Perlman (December 21, 2021, 1:09 PM EST) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers remained active on the merger front throughout 2021, despite it being a transition year for the Biden administration, inducing several abandonments of multibillion-dollar deals and filing new cases targeting emerging antitrust issues, while the U.K.'s competition watchdog continued its post-Brexit assent. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the biggest merger review developments from the past year. Vertical Challenges In Spotlight The Federal Trade Commission filed a pair of major cases during 2021 challenging vertical deals that involve companies at different points in the supply chain. The challenges drew particular attention because enforcers typically give more scrutiny...

