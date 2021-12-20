Ex-Citibank Exec In Contempt For Bid To Enforce $9.5M Award

By Christopher Cole (December 20, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A former Citibank executive has been found in contempt for running afoul of a court order that blocks him from asking Argentine courts to enforce a $9.5 million judgment he obtained after being laid off from his New York job with the bank. Alejandro De Nevares violated the order by seeking clarification in Argentina that the bank's arm in that country is legally the same entity as Citibank NA, according to the New York federal judge who issued the temporary restraining order in July. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said that starting Wednesday, if De Nevares does not withdraw from the request...

