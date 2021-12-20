Dentons Wants To Drop Billionaire As Client In $50M Fee Fight

By J. Edward Moreno (December 20, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- Dentons wants to remove itself from representing casino billionaire Kazuo Okada in a $54.6 million legal fee dispute with Bartlit Beck LLP, telling a federal judge that their attorney-client relationship soured. In a brief filed Friday, Chicago-based Dentons partners Alex Gude, Meaghan Klem Haller and Robert Richards asked U.S. District Judge John Kness to withdraw them from the case due to "an irretrievable breakdown" in their attorney relationship with Okada. Okada agreed to their withdrawal, according to the brief. Dentons also asked the court to extend deadlines by two months to give Okada time to find new counsel. The three-page brief...

