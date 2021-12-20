DHS Adds 20,000 H-2B Visas For 1st Half Of FY 2022

By Mike LaSusa (December 20, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. will offer 20,000 additional H-2B visas for temporary nonagricultural workers in the first half of fiscal year 2022, the agency announced Monday, months after it hit a previously set limit. The additional visas — which allow domestic businesses to temporarily hire foreign workers in seasonal industries, such as landscaping, construction and hospitality — will be available for workers with an employment start date before April. The move adds to the 33,000 H-2B visas already made available for the period between Oct. 1 and April 1. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in October that it had already received enough visa applications to...

