Toyota, Subaru, BlackBerry Hit With Software IP Suit In EDTX

By Tiffany Hu (December 20, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- Toyota, Subaru and BlackBerry have been hit in the Eastern District of Texas with a lawsuit accusing them of making cars that infringe a patent for automatically updating system software, the latest in a recent string of patent litigation against automakers. In a complaint filed Friday, Liberty Patents LLC urged U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the sales of the Toyota Camry, Subaru Outback and other vehicles that use BlackBerry's QNX platform in their systems. Liberty's complaint details how BlackBerry's in-car system allegedly copies its own embedded system that can "advantageously retrieve automatic updates during boot...

