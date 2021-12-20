Feds Call Foul On White Sox Ticket Fraudster's Acquittal Bid

By Max Jaeger (December 20, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois ticket broker convicted of using StubHub to resell fraudulent Chicago White Sox passes cannot support his bid for acquittal or a retrial by using recycled arguments, "rank speculation" and "blaming the victim," the government told a federal court. Prosecutors said Friday the court must reject for a third time Bruce Lee's argument that allegedly selling some 34,000 passes online for more than $860,000 was somehow separate from a scheme to fraudulently obtain the tickets. He tried and failed to make the same argument in a motion to dismiss and a pretrial motion. "Defendant's stolen ticket sales on StubHub were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS