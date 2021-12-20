NJ Casino Urges Court To Toss Tycoon's Contract Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 20, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- Ocean Casino Resort urged a New Jersey state court to toss a lawsuit alleging it breached a contract to pay real estate tycoon Glenn Straub's company proceeds from the Atlantic City venue's parking garage, arguing that it made a payment in January for the previous year. During an oral argument before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Porto, Ocean Casino attorney Eric M. Wood of Fox Rothschild LLP said there was nothing in the sales contract with Straub's Polo North Country Club Inc., which owned the property when it was Revel Casino Hotel, indicating the payments were to be made on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS