Judge Skeptical Of Amazon COVID Race Bias Claims

By Max Jaeger (December 21, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge seemed skeptical Tuesday that a former Amazon worker can show he was fired for sounding the alarm on allegedly discriminatory COVID-19 policies, saying the ex-employee's seemingly deficient pleadings and workplace conduct could undermine his case. Christian Smalls brought a putative class action against Amazon last year, claiming he was fired for alleging that the company treated Black and Latino line workers differently than mostly white managers when providing pandemic protections. But the delivery giant argued in a motion to dismiss that Smalls, who managed line workers in the company's Staten Island warehouse, is not similarly situated...

