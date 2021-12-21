Insurer Ducks Paying $9.6M In NYC Hotel's COVID Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 21, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a New York City hotel's bid to recover more than $9.6 million in COVID-19 business interruption losses, agreeing with its insurer that certain business interruption extensions in the hotel's "all risk" property insurance policy don't provide coverage. In a 17-page decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati granted Affiliated FM Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings, dismissing with prejudice the second amended complaint brought by owners of the Brooklyn-based St. George Hotel. The judge employed a familiar reasoning used in federal COVID-19 business interruption cases around the country — that neither...

