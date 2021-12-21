Ex-USC Football Player Charged With COVID Benefits Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (December 21, 2021, 1:37 PM EST) -- A former linebacker for the University of Southern California led a group of football players in a scheme to file for $900,000 worth of fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Los Angeles federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed Monday. Abdul-Malik McClain, 22, was arrested Monday morning and charged with 10 counts of mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, according to a government announcement. McClain pled not guilty during an initial appearance Monday afternoon and was released on a $20,000 bond, prosecutors said. The indictment alleges McClain, who enrolled at USC in 2018 but transferred to Jackson State University in...

