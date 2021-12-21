Facebook Beats Cambridge Analytica Stock Suit For Good

By Dave Simpson (December 21, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed a putative stock fraud class action against Facebook related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, ruling Monday that because the investors failed to fix the problems he laid out in his two previous dismissals, they aren't entitled to amend their complaint. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said that, among other things, shareholders failed to establish that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and executives Sheryl K. Sandberg and David M. Wehner knew that Cambridge Analytica was using misappropriated data after Facebook obtained certifications from the controversial consulting firm that it deleted the data. "This court has previously dismissed two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS