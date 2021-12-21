IAnthus, Gotham Green Want Investors' Latest Pot Suits Axed

By Sarah Jarvis (December 21, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- Cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Gotham Green Partners have once again asked a New York federal court to toss a pair of shareholders' securities fraud suits over purportedly misleading disclosures and allegedly self-interested financing deals. IAnthus, a Canadian company, and Gotham Green argued in Monday memoranda supporting motions to dismiss the suits that the Southern District of New York should toss claims brought by Jose Antonio Silva, lead plaintiff in a consolidated class action, and Hi-Med LLC, iAnthus' largest shareholder, which filed its own suit. Noting that a shareholder class action and a private action brought...

