NJ Firm Wants To Toss Suit Over Benicar MDL Atty Fees

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 21, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed class action alleging the firm overcharged clients it represented in claims over the side effects of blood pressure drug Benicar, arguing that the named client is misinterpreting the law governing mass tort litigation attorney fees. Anthony Martino erroneously alleged that the attorney fees for his payout should have been based on the aggregate valuation of the more than 200 Benicar cases the firm handled, citing New Jersey's Rule 1:21-7(i) in a "conclusory fashion," the firm said in a dismissal motion filed Monday. "However, that rule...

