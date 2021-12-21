2nd Circ. Ruling Offers Key Antitrust Takeaways On Standing

By Justin Anderson, William Michael and Jane O'Brien (December 21, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Holding that a putative class of merchants that did not accept American Express payment cards could not maintain antitrust claims against AmEx for damages allegedly arising out of acceptance of non-AmEx payment cards, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Nov. 22 affirmed a district court's order of dismissal in In re: American Express Anti-Steering Rules Antitrust Litigation. The Second Circuit held that the plaintiffs lacked antitrust standing because their alleged injuries were not directly caused by the defendants and better enforcers of the antitrust laws existed. The court grounded its analysis in principles of proximate causation, and it determined...

