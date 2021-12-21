Union Pacific Gets Texas MDL For Cancer Suits

By Katie Buehler (December 21, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- Union Pacific Railroad Co. can consolidate 22 Texas cases brought by more than 1,700 Houston residents alleging the railroad misrepresented the threat of cancer-causing soil and groundwater contaminants related to a nearby rail yard, a state multidistrict litigation panel has ruled. The Texas Supreme Court's Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday granted a request to transfer the cases into the same pretrial court given the similarity between the lawsuits — 20 of which, Union Pacific claimed, were "nearly identical." The panel assigned the cases to 281st District Court Judge Sylvia Matthews in Harris County. Union Pacific requested an MDL in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS