January 1MDB Trial Slated To Proceed, Despite Virus Surge

By Stewart Bishop (December 21, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday said she anticipates the January trial of former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng over the alleged multibillion-dollar 1MDB fraud will proceed as planned, notwithstanding the rise of the coronavirus variant omicron. During a morning teleconference, Chief Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York said that after consulting with the court's epidemiologist, she has reduced in-person court proceedings for the next few weeks due to the rise of omicron but came away hopeful that the variant's wave will crest during that time. "Unless we have to close down the courthouse entirely, I...

