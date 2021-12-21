Furniture Co. Hit With $3.5M IP Verdict Faults Its Attorney

By Lauraann Wood (December 21, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Canadian furniture manufacturer has launched malpractice claims in Illinois state court claiming the company is on the hook for a $3.5 million trademark infringement jury verdict because its trial counsel failed to properly advise it regarding a potential insurance claim. Concepts Design Furniture Inc. claimed last week that FisherBroyles LLP attorney Alastair Warr's failure to advise the company to file an insurance claim over trademark litigation against high-end Chinese competitor Halo Creative & Design Ltd. means it must foot the entire bill for a federal jury's $3.5 million verdict in Halo's favor. Warr knew about Concepts' policy with Intact Insurance...

