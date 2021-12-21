Chicago Eateries Ask To Keep Virus Loss Claims Together

By Celeste Bott (December 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A group of Chicago-area restaurants suing for coverage of pandemic-related losses urged an Illinois state court not to grant their insurers' request to sever their claims into separate suits, arguing that another Cook County court refused to split up similar claims and that it's more efficient to keep them together. The eateries — which range from the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão to the fast-casual Potbelly — said in their opposition motion Friday that under Illinois law, claims are properly joined if they give rise to "any common question of law or fact" and arise out of "the same transaction or...

