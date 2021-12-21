Ga. Judge Challenges FTC Evidence In $43M Deception Suit

By Rosie Manins (December 21, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge challenged the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday during a hearing on a $43 million consumer deception case, questioning whether the agency can rely on complaints by short-term loan applicants allegedly charged fees for a coupon club membership they didn't want. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II of the Northern District of Georgia said the names and contact information of the consumers would generally be required under the federal rules of civil procedure for their complaints to be considered admissible evidence in favor of the FTC. No loan applicants are involved in the agency's case. Judge Ray...

