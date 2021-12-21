Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Pushes Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan Hearing To February

By Rick Archer (December 21, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday pushed the confirmation hearing for the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan back a month, saying there are too many depositions to take and too many legal issues to sort out to start the hearing in January.

Following a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to a request by a group of the Boy Scouts' insurance carriers and moved the start of the confirmation hearing from Jan. 24 to Feb. 22, citing numerous expert depositions and a need for briefing on legal issues raised at the hearing.

"The combination of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!