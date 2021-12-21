Court Pushes Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Plan Hearing To February

By Rick Archer (December 21, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday pushed the confirmation hearing for the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan back a month, saying there are too many depositions to take and too many legal issues to sort out to start the hearing in January. Following a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein agreed to a request by a group of the Boy Scouts' insurance carriers and moved the start of the confirmation hearing from Jan. 24 to Feb. 22, citing numerous expert depositions and a need for briefing on legal issues raised at the hearing. "The combination of...

