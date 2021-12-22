Judge Overrules 'State Secrets' Concerns In Valsartan MDL

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge backed a special master's order that Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. must produce documents it sought to shield in multidistrict litigation over blood pressure drugs such as valsartan, warning that parties can't exploit uncertainties in foreign state secrets laws to thwart U.S. lawsuits. In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler applied the court-established balancing test for compelling foreign materials and found it weighed in favor of disclosure for 20 of the 23 documents sought by claimants alleging the blood pressure medicine is tainted with carcinogens. The decision denied ZHP's bid to vacate an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS