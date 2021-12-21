Counsel Scolded For Anti-Chinese Remarks During Deposition

By Ryan Boysen (December 21, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A longshoreman's personal injury suit against shipping container companies has taken a strange turn, after a Georgia federal judge ordered his attorneys not to "impugn Chinese culture" or "ask witnesses about the god to which [witnesses] swear," apparently in response to offensive questions during depositions. The request for that order came from counsel for the shipping companies, who accused longshoreman Romare J. Green's attorneys of berating Chinese crew members who work on the ship where Green was injured. In a ruling entered Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher L. Ray ordered Green's attorneys at Savage Turner Pinckney & Savage not to, among...

