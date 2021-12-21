Ga. Judge Pauses Fed. Contractor Vaccine Row For Appeal

By Nathan Hale (December 21, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday granted the U.S. government's request that he stay proceedings before him while it appeals his nationwide ruling barring enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, and he agreed to clarify that ruling in the meantime. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker paused all deadlines in the case except to set a Jan. 7 deadline for the plaintiffs — Georgia and six other states plus intervenor Associated Builders and Contracts Inc. — to respond to the Biden administration's request for clarifications on the scope of the preliminary injunction he issued earlier this month....

