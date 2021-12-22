Attys Get $19M In Cognizant's $95M Bribery Deal

By Nick Muscavage (December 22, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a proposed class of Cognizant investors who inked a $95 million settlement to resolve claims that the company bribed officials in India for tax breaks and labor benefits will receive $19 million for their work on the lawsuit, a New Jersey federal district court ordered Tuesday. The attorneys will receive a 20% cut of the settlement fund worth $18.9 million, plus interest and a $271,858 payment of plaintiffs' counsel's litigation expenses, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas said in the order. The firms representing the investors are New Jersey-based Lowenstein Sandler LLP and New York-based Bernstein Litowitz Berger &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS