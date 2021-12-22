Wash. Tribes Tell High Court To Revive Fishing Rights Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Two Pacific Northwest tribes asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review their longtime fishing rights dispute against the Lummi Nation, urging the court to reconsider a Ninth Circuit ruling that they said lets other tribes displace their fishing activities. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed Friday, the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe and the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe of Washington argue the Ninth Circuit erred in its decision that essentially allows the Lummi Nation to encroach on their waters in the Strait of Juan de Fuca by claiming it is their "usual and accustomed" fishing grounds. "Before, a tribe's U&A did...

