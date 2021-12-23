A Look At What's Ahead For Antitrust Enforcement In 2022

By Andrew Finch, Rick Rule and Aidan Synott (December 23, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- In 2021, new leadership took office at both the Federal Trade Commission and Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, while antitrust issues continued to be a prominent topic in national policy debates. The FTC in particular was a focus of significant change as old policies were rescinded and new policies were adopted. Jonathan Kanter, the new assistant attorney general at the DOJ Antitrust Division was only recently confirmed; nevertheless, hints of policy reform and areas of focus have emerged. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy which called for several reforms....

