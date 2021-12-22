9th Circ. Ejects Honda's Win In Defective-Transmission Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 22, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has reversed Honda's win against a proposed class of consumers who claimed the automaker sold defective transmissions in its vehicles, saying the California district court abused its discretion by excluding expert testimony from an economist and statistician. It is the job of federal judges to toss out "junk science," but the district court's decision to bar a conjoint survey analysis because it lacked "substantive probity" was erroneous, the panel said in an unpublished decision Wednesday. "While the district court must act as a gatekeeper to exclude junk science that does not meet reliability standards, the test [according to precedent]...

