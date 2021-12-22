Akin Gump, K&L Gates Lead Deal Forming $5B Video App Biz

By Benjamin Horney (December 22, 2021, 1:37 PM EST) -- Video app TrillerVerz, guided by Akin Gump, will go public via a reverse merger with video streaming and advertising technology company SeaChange, advised by K&L Gates, in a deal that will create a single business valued at about $5 billion, the companies said Wednesday. Under the terms of the agreement, Triller Hold Co. LLC will combine with SeaChange International Inc., with the resulting entity taking the name TrillerVerz Corp. and trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ILLR," according to a statement. The companies said the merged business aims to be a leading artificial intelligence-powered social media platform for content,...

