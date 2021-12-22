Investor Balks At Reddit-Based Brief In Ackman SPAC Spat

By Tom Zanki (December 22, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- An investor is urging a New York federal judge not to toss his suit challenging the legality of hedge fund giant Bill Ackman's special purpose acquisition company, arguing that an amicus brief filed by a group of Redditors in favor of axing the litigation is flawed. Lawyers for plaintiff George Assad alleged Tuesday that an amicus brief submitted Dec. 13, which supports Ackman's bid to dismiss the lawsuit against his SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., should be viewed skeptically because it was improperly influenced and is riddled with misleading claims. "The court should give little weight to the brief because its origins...

