Mass. Life Sciences Facility Gets $246M Construction Loan

By Charlie Innis (December 22, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- The developers behind an 11-story life sciences facility in the Greater Boston area landed $246 million in construction financing, according to an announcement Wednesday by Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. The borrower is a joint venture between Boston developer Leggat McCall Properties, private equity real estate firm DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Deutsche Finance America, a U.S. real estate investing arm of Germany-based Deutsche Finance Group. The partnering firms secured the five-year loan through Bank OZK, according to the announcement. The development is planned for 808 Windsor St. in Somerville, Massachusetts, a city located directly northwest...

