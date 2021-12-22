Bartlit Beck Says Dentons Enables Billionaire's Delay Tactics

By Caroline Simson (December 22, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- Bartlit Beck is fighting efforts by Dentons to remove itself from representing Kazuo Okada in a $54.6 million legal fee dispute with the Chicago- and Denver-based firm, arguing that Dentons is enabling the Japanese casino billionaire's efforts to avoid paying what he owes. Bartlit Beck urged the Illinois federal court overseeing the case on Tuesday to deny the "strategically timed" motion for withdrawal filed last week by Chicago-based Dentons partners Alex Gude, Meaghan Klem Haller and Robert Richards, who cited an "irretrievable breakdown" in their relationship with Okada as the reason for their withdrawal. In its brief on Tuesday, Bartlit Beck...

